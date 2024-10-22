(Video) Lewis Koumas nets outrageous goal to put Stoke ahead inside two minutes

Lewis Koumas is loving life on loan at Championship outfit Stoke City and the 19-year-old has put the Potters ahead inside two minutes with a brilliant effort.

Narcis Pelach’s side are hosting Bristol City at the Bet365 Stadium and Koumas’ improvised effort inside the area had the hosts 1-0 up early on before Koumas turned provider to double their advantage.

The Chester-born talent, who recently made his debut for the Welsh national team, now has three goals and two assist in 13 appearances for his club this term (across all competitions).

He scored on his Liverpool debut earlier this year against Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup and the future is certainly looking bright for the teenager.

He’ll learn a lot in the Championship this season and that’ll set him in good stead for when he returns to Merseyside in the summer.

Check his impressive goal below via @SkyFootball on X: