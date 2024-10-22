‘What impressed me the most’ – Aaron Ramsey loved one thing that Curtis Jones did against Chelsea

Image via Sky Sports

Aaron Ramsey is the latest pundit to shower Curtis Jones with praise following the Liverpool midfielder’s man-of-the-match performance against Chelsea on Sunday.

The 23-year-old netted the winning goal shortly after half-time, cancelling out Nicolas Jackson’s equaliser almost immediately, and that moment capped a tremendous overall display from the Toxteth lad.

Ramsey analyses Jones’ winning goal

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football, Ramsey analysed the decisive goal in detail, and he was particularly impressed by how the Reds’ number 17 timed his run perfectly in order to get on the end of Mo Salah’s cross from the right.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder said of Jones: “He had a brilliant game, didn’t he? He had a mixture of everything, winning tackles in his own area and things like that, but this is what impressed me the most, the timing of his run [for his goal].

“The ball goes wide here and you could see the gap opening up. As soon as Salah comes in there with his left foot, I mean, your eyes are lighting up. You just attack that space and he’s put that ball in.

“As soon as you see Salah coming inside – he can have a little look and see that gap there – that’s very inviting for me because I know Salah wants to make those passes. He wants to make things happen. It’s a great ball in, a great touch and a lovely finish.”

Jones has now set the bar for himself after Sunday

Jones has faced scrutiny in the past over his goal output for Liverpool, with his tally now standing at 17 in 140 first-team games for the Reds after Sunday (Transfermarkt). While that in itself isn’t a horrendous return for a midfielder, the breakdown of his goals for the club is noteworthy.

The winner against Chelsea was just his eighth goal in 91 Premier League matches – he has the same tally from 29 domestic cup fixtures (Transfermarkt), which his detractors may interpret as the 23-year-old being something of a flat-track bully who needs to improve his output against ‘bigger’ opposition.

The ever-improving Blues fall into that latter category, and as Ramsey correctly pointed out, the finish was made possible by the midfielder reading Salah’s cross perfectly and getting himself into a position to be able to convert the chance.

That goal and Jones’ overall performance on Sunday provides the template for him to try and emulate on a consistent basis this season if he’s to become an integral part of Arne Slot’s preferred starting XI.

The head coach’s decision to rest Alexis Mac Allister against Chelsea gave the Liverpool academy graduate his opportunity and he duly made the most of it. The challenge for him now is to reach those standards as a matter of routine.