7 goals in 7 games: Liverpool could further sicken PL rivals with move for red-hot marksman

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool could throw their name into the ring to sign one of the most in-form strikers in Europe at the moment.

At one point during the summer, Chelsea looked set to snap up Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid, only for the transfer to collapse due to his annoyance at the Blues’ attempts to acquire 50% of his rights (El Chiringuito TV).

The 20-year-old was subsequently offered to the Reds (among several other Premier League clubs) before he joined Porto in late August.

Liverpool interested in Omorodion

Spanish outlet Fichajes have now reported that Liverpool and Manchester City are both interested in a move for Omorodion, who’s described as a potential replacement for Mo Salah or Darwin Nunez in the event of their ‘possible departures’.

Unsurprisingly the youngster is thought to be ‘very happy’ at his new club and has no designs on moving on from Porto any time soon, although a big-money offer in 2025 might yet make him ‘doubt’ his future at the Estadio Dragao.

Omorodion in red-hot form for Porto

Omorodion’s move to Porto has worked a treat for him and the club, with seven goals in as many games so far with the two-time champions of Europe, including a double in their 3-3 draw against Manchester United earlier this month (Transfermarkt).

That matches Mo Salah’s tally for the campaign, but the Spaniard has netted his septet in just over half the time that it’s taken the Liverpool star (466 minutes to 907, albeit in a lower-ranked domestic league).

The rumoured interest in the 20-year-old could make for uncomfortable reading for Nunez, who’s scored only once in 367 minutes on the pitch during the campaign thus far and has already found himself behind Diogo Jota in the pecking order, although a rib injury to the latter could now hand the Uruguayan a prolonged run of starts.

With the Reds and Man City both circling for Omorodion, there could also be a heightened sense of regret for Chelsea if either of their Premier League rivals were to lure the red-hot centre-forward to England in the foreseeable future.

Liverpool already boast a plethora of top-quality attackers and therefore mightn’t greatly need the Porto marksman, but his scoring form is difficult to overlook. Could he yet be the January big-money signing that Jamie Carragher claimed LFC might make if they’re still in the title hunt at that juncture?