Reliable journalist: ‘Rumours abound’ of reported Liverpool takeover interest that fans will hate

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

There have been shock reports of potential Saudi Arabian interest in a future takeover of Liverpool FC.

Three years on from the acquisition of Newcastle United by the Arab state’s Public Investment Fund – something which has come under renewed scrutiny amid leaked WhatsApp messages appearing to contradict the ‘legally binding assurances’ that there’s separation between PIF and the Gulf nation – they’re now believed to have eyes on a club of even greater global stature.

On Tuesday, Miguel Delaney reported for The Independent that the Saudi state have their sights set on an even bigger takeover.

He stated that there’s a ‘feeling within the game’ that PIF are ‘ultimately eyeing a bigger club’ as ‘rumours abound about both Liverpool and Chelsea’, with Barcelona also mentioned as a possible target given their financial troubles.

Saudi takeover would be repulsive for many Liverpool fans

FSG might not be perfect, but we’d venture to suggest that the overwhelming majority of Liverpool fans would happily continue to have them in situ if it meant that the club would never fall into the hands of a state with such an appalling human rights record.

Even if theoretically PIF would be able to inject a level of investment outside the reach of LFC’s current owners, the Reds have still won and competed for major trophies consistently under the incumbent regime, which for all its previous misjudgments has a crystal-clear conscience in comparison to Bin Salman and co.

Also, we wouldn’t want to see our beloved club becoming entangled in the controversy over associated party transactions which has engulfed Manchester City, with Newcastle contentiously standing as witnesses for the English champions in their recent legal case against the Premier League (Sky Sports).

As a collective fanbase, Liverpool supporters take enormous pride in certain ideals which go beyond football. A takeover from the Saudi state would go against those and, we’d imagine, would be detested by many Reds fans. Let’s hope that day never comes.