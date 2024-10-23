(Video) Slot’s priceless reaction to major refereeing decision against Chelsea; he’s done with referees

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool FC

Arne Slot went through a myriad of emotions against Chelsea and it’s safe to say that most of them were caused by the decisions of John Brooks and the other officials.

One moment of contention was the decision to rule out the penalty that was awarded for Robert Sanchez’s foul on Curtis Jones, after a VAR review.

It was a lengthy check and a new angle has now been shared that showcases the instant reaction of our head coach to taking Mo Salah’s chance to score another penalty away from us.

An exasperated sigh and throwing of his hands was enough to illustrate that the Dutchman didn’t agree that it should have been overturned.

Arne Slot was frustrated by the refereeing against Chelsea

Kostas Tsimikas looked equally as dismayed with the decision but it’s safe to say it was all a lot more reserved than what we saw with Darwin Nunez in the dying embers of the game.

Even the reaction of seeing the seven minutes of added time that were put onto the end of the match from the officials just further cements a clear frustration with the standard of officials in the Premier League.

It’s such a shame that the best league in the world can’t find people who are up to the standard when it comes to making decisions, something that clearly comes from the top in Howard Webb.

Rather than appearing on TV shows and his monthly mistake updates with Michael Owen, it would be nice if the ex-referee could just improve the standards or change the people in the roles.

You can watch Slot’s reaction (from 9:48) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

