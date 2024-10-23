(Video) Kelleher saves Liverpool with vital UCL stop that secures perfect start

Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports

Liverpool have been brilliant of late and that wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the entire squad and that includes Caoimhin Kelleher who is currently shining on the pitch.

With Arne Slot confirming how long we will be missing Alisson Becker for through injury, we know that the Irishman will be handed chances to impress for the first team.

This was something he took with both hands against RB Leipzig and when Xavi Simons shaped up for a curling effort on goal, we needed our man to save the day.

Our No.62 leapt to push the ball over the bar and illustrated why we all have such respect for man many assume the best back-up goalkeeper in the world.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

This should come as no surprise now though as we have seen this for years from the 25-year-old who carried his form from the international break back into club football.

Next up is a trip to Arsenal and we will no doubt once again have to call upon our stopper should we want to leave London with three points and aim to maintain our place at the top of the Premier League.

Helping us win another Champions League match too means that the whole squad will have confidence after what has been a perfect start in Europe.

If it wasn’t for Nottingham Forest, we would have had a start that even Arne Slot couldn’t have dreamed was possible but there’s no time to stop now!

You can view Kelleher’s save courtesy of TNT Sports (via @RyanGrav38 on X):

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence