‘Done deal’ – What Fabrizio Romano is hearing this morning about Liverpool’s 21-y/o centre-back target

(Photos by Carl Recine & Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to have struck gold once more with the centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk (33) and Ibrahima Konate (25).

The duo have more than played their part in securing the best defensive record in the Premier League thus far. Only three goals have been shipped in eight top-flight games, which is three fewer than next-best Nottingham Forest and significantly superior to rivals Manchester City (9) and Arsenal (8).

Between Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez, there’s some pretty exceptional cover available should Arne Slot ever be forced to dip into his squad.

Regardless, you could forgive Liverpool for wanting a little more at the back. The lack of a clear alternative for our No.4 as a left-sided centre-back will be an ongoing concern, even should the Dutchman sign a new contract.

Liverpool will have to pay big for Castello Lukeba

Credit where credit is due to Red Bull clubs – they’re not ones to waste a transfer opportunity.

Leipzig, amid ongoing reports linking Liverpool and other elite outfits with Castello Lukeba, are now understood to have sealed a long-term contract for their French star.

Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract now expiring in 2029.

🔴⚪️✍🏻 The agreement between Castello Lukeba and RB Leipzig is already sealed. Done deal. New contract will expire in 2029 and salary rise has been included. His exit in summer 2025 remains a possibility. pic.twitter.com/oLS8Hf6VZW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2024

The 21-year-old footballer was previously linked with an Anfield switch back in 2023, during Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge of the Merseysiders.

Could Liverpool try and sign Lukeba in 2025?

It’s a distinct possibility that Castello Lukeba could agree an exit from the Bundesliga next summer – and why shouldn’t Liverpool be interested?

Fabrice Hawkins (via SI.com) reports that we’re one of several clubs that maintain an interest in the young centre-back.

As a left-sided centre-half, he’s sure to be one of a number of options on our radar, even if he’s a little short of the 150-200 senior games our recruitment team likes targets to have played before a move to Anfield.

With 118 senior games under his belt between stints at Marseille and RB Leipzig, however, it’s entirely conceivable that he’ll at least get close to that figure by the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

In which case, new contract or not, he’d be a potentially prime option for Richard Hughes and Co. to explore in more detail.