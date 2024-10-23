(Video) Nunez pokes home from close range to guarantee Liverpool opener

Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports

Darwin Nunez has been handed a chance to impress during the absence of Diogo Jota and the perfect way to carry on from a solid display against Chelsea, was to score in the Champions League.

That’s exactly what he did too and as Kostas Tsimikas lofted a lovely ball into the box, Mo Salah expertly guided his header towards goal.

Unsure whether the soft effort would find the back of the net, from what felt like a matter of inches from the goal line, our No.9 did what all good strikers do and put the ball in the back of the net.

An uneasy look to the assistant on the sideline followed by all but replays showed that the Uruguayan was clearly onside and so his finish stood.

Darwin needed a goal at a crucial time in the season

As we prepare to travel to Arsenal after the tough meeting in Germany, Arne Slot will want all of his players firing on all cylinders and so this goal would have been welcomed by the entire squad.

The defensive role of the former Benfica man may have surprised many but if he can combine this with more finishes for the Reds too, it spells further danger for our upcoming opponents.

We all wish our No.20 a speedy return but let’s also hope he finds it hard to get back into the squad, as it will mean that our current forward option has continued his fine run of form.

You can watch Nunez’s goal for Liverpool via @footballontnt on X:

Liverpool take the lead 💥 Darwin Nunez makes sure the ball goes in – just minutes after a RB Leipzig goal was denied by the offside flag 🔴 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/2JeL0osqi6 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 23, 2024

