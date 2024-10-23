(Video) What Szoboszlai did before Salah’s Chelsea pen may have had massive impact

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool FC

Mo Salah gathered the headlines for his goal against Chelsea but it seems that we have now had it revealed what Dominik Szoboszlai did beforehand and it may have had a massive impact.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, we saw our No.8 copied the run-up of his teammate and that’s likely something that the opposition goalkeeper couldn’t have missed.

Even if Robert Sanchez only noticed the Hungarian for a split second, then it may have been enough to distract him from the job at hand and help the ball find the back of the net.

Szoboszlai and Salah were vital in the victory over Chelsea

In what was a huge week for the 23-year-old off the pitch, where he announced his engagement to his partner, he would have been delighted to finish it off with a big win for the Reds.

This was of course thanks to our Egyptian King, who was almost as important in his defensive responsibility against Enzo Marseca’s side – as he was going forward.

No doubt our midfielder will be hoping like the rest of us that we can keep this run of form going in all four competitions, with a stern defence and potent attack being vital to our form.

Our No.8 will be hoping that he can maintain his role in this side and perhaps by adding a few more goals and assists, he’ll have a greater chance of doing so.

