Steve McManaman thinks what people are saying about Liverpool man is ‘disrespectful’

Liverpool enjoyed another victory in the Champions League but there has still been some comments that Steve McManaman has found ‘disrespectful’ about one of our players.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Steve McManaman said about Caoimhin Kelleher: “It’s almost disrespectful saying he’s a ‘number two'” and Rio Ferdinand agreed.

The Irishman made several good saves against RB Leipzig and again showcased how lucky we are to have a player that is so widely considered to be the best back-up stopper in the world.

We also regard Alisson Becker as the best in the business too, which means that we are very well stocked in a position that already has Vitezslav Jaros and is about to be joined by Giorgi Mamardashvili, making us very lucky.

Caoimhin Kelleher is a wonderful goalkeeper and proved it again

Given the current absence of our No.1, Arne Slot knows that he will be calling upon his No.2 for several games in this campaign and witnessing performances like the one we just watched in Germany will ease any concerns he was unlikely to have held.

The only people who may be thinking that the 25-year-old being in our goal makes us weaker, will only be those who haven’t seen enough of his game.

Let’s hope our No.62 can continue to prove any doubters wrong in our visit to the Emirates Stadium, as we look to hold our position as the best team in the Premier League.

You can watch McManaman’s comments on Kelleher via @footballontnt on X:

"It's almost disrespectful to call him a 'number two'" Rio Ferdinand and Steve McManaman praise Liverpool stopper Caoimhin Kelleher – but admit he will have a big decision to make next summer. 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/LrXNjui9GW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 23, 2024

