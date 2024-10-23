‘He thrives in Europe’ – Commentator gushes over Liverpool wizard who won 5 duels v Leipzig

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool showed their resilience and big-game nous to record a hard-fought win away to RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight, with plenty of Reds players coming in for well-earned praise.

Darwin Nunez scored the only goal at the Red Bull Arena, while Caoimhin Kelleher literally saved his team with some crucial second-half interventions, but the contribution of Cody Gakpo didn’t go unnoticed either.

Speaking on co-commentary for TNT Sports, Lucy Ward singled out the Netherlands forward for praise towards the end of the match against Marco Rose’s side.

She said of the Liverpool winger: “I think Gakpo’s played well tonight. It’s not quite as physical as the Premier League and I think he thrives in Europe.”

Gakpo was quietly effective for Liverpool tonight

Gakpo has had to bide his time behind Luis Diaz in the pecking order for the left-winger berth in Arne Slot’s preferred starting XI this season, but the 25-year-old has now started three matches in a row for Liverpool and is becoming increasingly difficult to omit.

As per Sofascore, the Dutchman won five duels against Leipzig (joint-most of any Reds player), completed 85% of his passes (29/35), landed two shots on target, executed four key passes and created two ‘big chances’ tonight.

There was one particular delightful cross for Nunez with the outside of his boot, and that almost yielded a second goal for LFC, and he came close to converting what would’ve been a superb team move.

Paul Gorst awarded Gakpo 7/10 in his post-match player ratings for the Liverpool Echo, writing that the 25-year-old is ‘so clever and dangerous when he gets into his stride on that left side’.

Slot will have some tricky team selection dilemmas to ponder when he’s picking his starting XI for the match against Arsenal on Sunday, but on tonight’s evidence, the man wearing number 18 has made a very strong case to keep his place in the side.