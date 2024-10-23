‘Stonewall…’ – Mark Goldbridge baffled by controversial decision in Leipzig v Liverpool clash

Image via That's Football

Mark Goldbridge felt that Liverpool were on the wrong side of an atrocious refereeing decision in their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig tonight.

Darwin Nunez had given Arne Slot’s side the lead in the 27th minute and also prompted a fine save from Peter Gulacsi, but the Uruguayan was then at the centre of a controversial moment.

The 25-year-old was caught by Willi Orban inside the penalty area shortly before the interval, with the contact clearly visible on subsequent replays. However, much to the astonishment of our number 9, neither Sandro Scharer nor VAR felt compelled to award a spot kick.

Goldbridge just as appalled as Liverpool fans

It wasn’t just those of a Liverpool persuasion who were left aghast at that decision from the officials, with ardent Manchester United supporter Goldbridge putting his allegiances aside to call it for what it was.

The United Stand presenter posted on X: “Even I think that’s a penalty on Nunez. Stonewall contact.”

An inexcusable error by the officials

Goldbridge summed it up with the final two words of his tweet – the contact by Orban on Nunez was crystal clear, and whatever about Scharer missing it in real time, how VAR could look at it and not intervene was just mind-boggling.

The whole purpose of bringing in the technology was to correct clear and obvious errors from on-field referees, but instead we have a situation where it often puts its oar in where it shouldn’t and vice versa.

A player’s reaction to a contentious refereeing decision is usually indicative, and the Liverpool striker’s look of bewilderment after the penalty incident summed up what a horrendous call it was by the officials.

With Alexis Mac Allister having been booked for an apparent dive early on when there was contact from Orban, it hasn’t been an auspicious night from the refereeing team in Leipzig tonight. Let’s hope it doesn’t cost us by the full-time reckoning.