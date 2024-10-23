(Video) Kieran Morrison screamer illuminates Liverpool U19s defeat in UEFA Youth League

Image via @BradleyLFC24v3 on X

Kieran Morrison provided Liverpool’s under-19s with one moment to savour on an otherwise disappointing afternoon against their RB Leipzig counterparts in the UEFA Youth League today.

Having begun with a draw away to AC Milan and a home win over Bologna, Barry Lewtas’ side were in a decent position before the trip to Germany, but their opponents got their first points on the board here courtesy of a 3-1 victory.

Two goals in the space of four minutes just after the hour mark put the game out of reach for the young Reds, who were 3-0 down midway through the second half before Morrison’s moment of magic.

Morrison scores wonder goal v RB Leipzig

The 17-year-old jinked past two Leipzig players before enjoying a slice of luck when, following a heavy touch, an opposition defender booted the ball against him and was then touched back by Ranel Young, although there was nothing fortunate about what happened next.

The Northern Ireland youngster caught it beautifully with a left-footed volley which fizzed past Luca Janosch and into the home side’s net to narrow Liverpool’s deficit in some style. It proved to be merely a consolation, but it was quite the manner in which to grab it!

Morrison looks like a fantastic talent

It was a superb way for Morrison to score his second goal of the season, adding to one that he netted in a 3-2 win for Liverpool’s under-21s over their Sunderland counterparts in Premier League 2 last month (Transfermarkt).

His performance in that match had Reds fans raving on social media, with declarations such as ‘great prospect’, ‘next in line’ and ‘remember the name’ doing the rounds (Belfast Live).

The 17-year-old is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line but has lined out predominantly on the right flank so far this term (Transfermarkt), a position from which he’ll hope to one day emulate a certain Mo Salah in that area of the pitch.

That’d be an enormous ask, of course, but Morrison sprinked no little stardust on an otherwise grim afternoon for Liverpool’s young charges in Leipzig. He’s one to watch over the coming months and years, for sure!

You can check out Morrison’s goal below, via @BradleyLFC24v3 on X: