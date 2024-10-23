Football finance expert rubbishes what Liverpool are saying about reported Adidas deal: ‘Don’t fall for club narrative’

Liverpool fans may well be aware that our current deal with Nike is set to end at the conclusion of this campaign and that means that more details are beginning to be shared about what Adidas are offering.

As reported by Andy Hunter for The Guardian: ‘Liverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from a new kit deal with Adidas that will come into effect from the start of the 2025-26 season.’

However, it seems that these may not be the same numbers that everyone believes to be true and Mo Chatra took to X to present a different point of view.

The football finance expert posted: ‘Don’t fall for the club narrative that the adidas deal is expected to generate £60m per annum for Liverpool (even though reports have used “more than”). It will be earning in excess of the £100m a year mark.’

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Adidas last provided a Liverpool kit in 2012

We’ve already had a relationship with the kit providers in the past and stylistically many will support the idea of how the mock-ups have looked for next season’s proposed strips.

With club legends like Mo Salah and Steven Gerrard also being ambassadors of the brand, it makes so much sense to make the switch to the German company.

However, the major decision from our owners wouldn’t be based around history, style and familiar faces – it’s about money and whether they can meet the overwhelming demands of our worldwide supporters.

It seems that we have deliberately underestimated what we think will be provided by the company, in order to smash through the figures that are being touted.

If that is the case then this could be a master stroke that can tick so many different boxes, with the main focus being on bolstering our finances and ultimately improving the quality of the squad we have at Anfield – whilst making them look good on the pitch.

You can view the Adidas deal update via @MoChatra on X:

Don't fall for the club narrative that the adidas deal is expected to generate £60m per annum for Liverpool (even though reports have used "more than"). It will be earning in excess of the £100m a year mark. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) October 22, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence