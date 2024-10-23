‘It will be months…’ – Manager confirms agonising injury blow for ‘amazing’ Liverpool gem

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has suffered a serious injury blow which’ll rule him out for the remainder of this calendar year.

Arne Slot was already having to contend with several absences in his squad, with Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott all ruled out for tonight’s Champions League clash away to RB Leipzig.

The hope is that most of those will return to action soon, but one young Red who’d been out on loan won’t be back on a football pitch until 2025.

Luke Chambers dealt cruel injury blow

Luke Chambers had joined Wigan on a temporary season-long deal in August, but their manager Shaun Maloney has confirmed that the 20-year-old will return to Liverpool for rehabilitation on a back injury which looks set to sideline him for some time.

The Latics boss regretfully declared (via Wigan Today): “Luke has a back injury, and it doesn’t look too good a prognosis. We got that news yesterday, he’s going to be out for a fair period of time. You’re not going to see him back on the field for quite a while. It’s not weeks, it will be months…into the New Year for sure.

“He won’t need an operation, but he will go back to Liverpool tomorrow, they’ll take over his rehab. The specialists will get involved and they’ll take that over…it’s a real shame for him.