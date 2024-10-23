‘It will be months…’ – Manager confirms agonising injury blow for ‘amazing’ Liverpool gem

One Liverpool player has suffered a serious injury blow which’ll rule him out for the remainder of this calendar year.
Arne Slot was already having to contend with several absences in his squad, with Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott all ruled out for tonight’s Champions League clash away to RB Leipzig.
The hope is that most of those will return to action soon, but one young Red who’d been out on loan won’t be back on a football pitch until 2025.
Luke Chambers dealt cruel injury blow
Luke Chambers had joined Wigan on a temporary season-long deal in August, but their manager Shaun Maloney has confirmed that the 20-year-old will return to Liverpool for rehabilitation on a back injury which looks set to sideline him for some time.
The Latics boss regretfully declared (via Wigan Today): “Luke has a back injury, and it doesn’t look too good a prognosis. We got that news yesterday, he’s going to be out for a fair period of time. You’re not going to see him back on the field for quite a while. It’s not weeks, it will be months…into the New Year for sure.
“He won’t need an operation, but he will go back to Liverpool tomorrow, they’ll take over his rehab. The specialists will get involved and they’ll take that over…it’s a real shame for him.
“I think there’s a bit of history behind it, over the last two or three years…it’s not something that’s just happened, or an impact injury. It’s such a shame because he was absolutely flying for us; he’s probably been our best player this season.”
A real shame for Chambers
Chambers has been dealt an incredibly cruel hand with this injury blow, having enjoyed a sustained spell in Wigan’s starting XI and, as evident from Maloney’s comments, been thriving at the DW Stadium.
It was this time last year that the defender made his first start for Liverpool in a Europa League win over Toulouse and was hailed by Trent Alexander-Arnold as ‘a real amazing player’ with ‘great potential’ (TNT Sports, via GOAL).
Back injuries can also be quite worrying, especially at a young age, with a discernible fear that it’s an issue which could plague the youngster throughout his career.
Fingers crossed that Chambers will get the treatment that he needs back on Merseyside and that he can be back in action as soon as possible. Also, here’s hoping that it doesn’t become a recurring problems in the years to come.