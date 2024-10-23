Pep Lijnders’ five-word Arne Slot admission is really telling after Liverpool exit

(Photos by Christian Bruna & Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

There was some understandable concern over what life would look like after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders departed Liverpool.

The German tactician has since taken up a role at Red Bull, whilst his former assistant has likewise gone down a similar path by taking over the head coach role at Salzburg.

Fortunately, the world-class structure in place behind the scenes at Anfield did not let the fanbase down with their replacement process.

That’s an objective viewpoint at this stage in the 2024/25 window, of course, given that Arne Slot has taken his new club to the top of the Premier League table. It’s no surprise that such results have seen pundits like Micah Richards laud the Reds as potential title challengers.

Pep Lijnders is impressed with new Liverpool boss Arne Slot

“Very, very, very, very good,” was Lijnders’ opening view on the new man in the dugout.

He went on to elaborate on this point with the Daily Mail, pointing to the importance of Klopp announcing his 2024 Anfield exit back in January.

“What is happening now with Arne, doing the job he is doing… wow, it makes me really grateful. I feel blessed to see it, the way the club is doing and performing on a really high level. Certain players are flourishing and making the next steps.

“That was the whole idea of us leaving early, so this could happen and the club can continue to grow. I owe Liverpool everything. I owe the fans and players everything. It was my life. For 10 years, it was the only thing I thought about.”

Some suspect the emotions around the 57-year-old’s planned exit may have eventually consumed our 2023/24 season and hopes of building on a final Carabao Cup win under the former Dortmund boss.

Nonetheless, Liverpool and their recruitment department – serviced by the arrival of new sporting director Richard Hughes – were evidently afforded enough time to explore all avenues.

The man they’ve settled on in Arne Slot, ignoring our blip result against Nottingham Forest, couldn’t possibly have done a better job by this stage.

His players appear very much on board with the new regime, and we’re inclined to argue the vast majority of the fanbase feels the same way!