Confirmed Liverpool line-up v RB Leipzig: Jones surprisingly drops out among 3 changes by Slot

Liverpool will be seeking to preserve their 100% record in the 2024/25 Champions League when they take on RB Leipzig in Germany tonight.

It’s a fixture which brings Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai back to their former stomping ground, and it marks a first competitive clash between the two teams since Jurgen Klopp’s Reds won 2-0 in a round of 16 second leg affair in this tournament in March 2021.

The Red Bull-owned club have had a tremendous start to their Bundesliga campaign, sitting level on points with leaders Bayern Munich, but two defeats out of two in Europe have left them badly needing results on the continent to stave off an early exit from this competition.

Liverpool are without a few players for tonight’s fixture, with the likes of Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa marked absent through injury, but what about the starting XI that Arne Slot has named for this clash?

Liverpool starting line-up v RB Leipzig

The Liverpool starting XI at the Red Bull Arena shows three changes from the 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the weekend.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues to deputise in goal for the injured Alisson, with one change to the defence in front of him as Kostas Tsimikas comes in for Andy Robertson at left-back.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister returns in place of Curtis Jones – it’s a surprise that the 23-year-old is left out after his starring performance against the Blues – with Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai keeping their places, as do Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo out wide.

Jota’s absence offers Darwin Nunez just a fourth start of the season at centre-forward, and an ideal opportunity to stake a claim for more frequent inclusion once the Portugese attacker returns from his injury blow.

