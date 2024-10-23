(Video) What Trent did next to Reece James at half time against Chelsea will bring a smile to Liverpool fans

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool FC

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a great game for Liverpool against Chelsea but it was something that he did off the pitch that will certainly interest many of our supporters.

As the players walked out of the tunnel ahead of the start of the second half, our vice captain was captured alongside Reece James and then did something we’re used to seeing.

The Scouser reached for the ‘This is Anfield’ sign and it shows the obvious connection he has for the club, doing something that so many have done before in our illustrious history.

Trent was at his defensive best against Chelsea

The 26-year-old was a real asset defensively during the game against Enzo Maresca’s side and Arne Slot will be delighted with his performance level both going forward and backwards.

David Lynch took to X to praise the display that he saw from the England international and it was another illustration of why we all want to see a new contract being signed.

With Paul Joyce downplaying reports of a possible departure to Real Madrid for the man whose current deal ends at the end of this campaign, we can start to grow in hope his Merseyside future continues.

It will make the job of our new head coach much easier if he can keep hold of his best players but with three of them closing in on the end of their contracts, we’re all starting to sweat a little.

If this clip is any indication of how much our academy graduate loves the club, then let’s hope he continues this love affair by signing on the dotted line very soon.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold touching the ‘This is Anfield’ sign (from 11:08) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

