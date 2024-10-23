(Video) Van Dijk virtually wrestles Liverpool teammate in joyous reaction to incredible moment

Image via @Iiverpools on X

Virgil van Dijk is no stranger to acts of world-class defending, so when he sees such moments being produced by his teammates, he’s sure to firmly approve.

Just like every Liverpool fan who was watching, the Reds captain was ecstatic with Ryan Gravenberch after the midfielder produced a heroic block against RB Leipzig in tonight’s Champions League clash.

Van Dijk loved Gravenberch’s heroics

Xavi Simons burst forward with a lung-bursting run which sparked danger for Arne Slot’s side, and Benjamin Sesko was waiting in the middle of the penalty area for what would’ve been a simple tap-in.

However, our number 38 matched his Netherlands teammate all the way and snuffed out the threat with a perfectly timed sliding block, which duly prompted Van Dijk to grab hold of him and almost wrestle him with his passionate approval before the Dutch duo shared a momentary embrace.

Van Dijk’s reaction said it all

Gravenberch has received no shortage of praise for his magnificent performances for Liverpool in his new-found number 6 role this season, and that block to thwart Simons was one of the highlights of what’s already been a hugely impressive campaign.

At a juncture in the game where the Reds held a slender one-goal lead, to sprint back and snuff out the danger so expertly was arguably just as important as the strike from Darwin Nunez to break the deadlock in the first half.

As for Van Dijk, that joyous reaction to his younger teammate’s crucial moment summed up his sheer passion and illustrated why he was the logical choice to be appointed the Reds’ captain following the departure of Jordan Henderson last year.

If (at the time of writing) Liverpool go on to win by a one-goal margin, that outstanding intervention from Gravenberch will ensure him a fervent round of applause when he gets back to his team’s dressing room after the match.

