(Video) What Van Dijk whistled in Anfield tunnel shows he’s a proper Red

Virgil van Dijk enjoyed another fine performance at the heart of Liverpool’s defence and he had every reason to celebrate in style following our victory over Chelsea.

Whistling a tune would be enough to entertain supporters but when our captain is whistling a song that we sing inside Anfield, it makes it even more special.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, we saw our No.4 producing his own rendition of Johnny Cash’s ‘Ring of Fire’ – which is often heard reverberating around our home stadium during moments of particular excitment.

Virgil van Dijk was a rock at the back against Chelsea

The Dutchman won 100% of his ground and aerial duels (via SofaScore) which has become the norm for a man that many claim is the greatest our club has ever seen in his position.

With Arne Slot also stating how important the 33-year-old is away from the cameras and his influence on the squad, it makes it even more crucial that we get a new contract sorted for him.

The captain of the Netherlands has publicly confirmed that negotiations have begun to extend his stay on Merseyside and that will be music to the ears of our supporters.

When we then hear that he clearly understands us as supporters given the tunes he’s whistling, we can see that it shouldn’t be too long before the former Southampton man signs on the dotted line.

That should provide a huge boost to the whole club and perhaps even encourage Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to do the same.

You can watch Van Dijk’s whistling (from 15:31) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

