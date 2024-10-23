‘Got away with it’ – BBC pundit unimpressed by ‘disjointed’ Liverpool despite Slot’s 11th win in 12

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool made it 11 wins from 12 games under Arne Slot tonight with a narrow victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, but one former Reds player was distinctly unimpressed with the team’s overall performance.

Darwin Nunez’s first-half goal was enough to preserve our 100% record in the competition – Aston Villa are the only other team with a maximum of nine points at this stage – although the visitors had to endure a few scares at the Red Bull Arena, with Lois Openda having two goals ruled out for offside.

Warnock critical of ‘disjointed’ Liverpool

Speaking on MOTD: UEFA Champions League for BBC Sport, Stephen Warnock felt that Liverpool were fortunate to emerge victorious from Germany, describing it as the ‘most disjointed’ display from the Reds in the 11 matches they’ve won under the Dutchman so far.

The pundit declared: “Along with the defeat by Nottingham Forest, that was the most disjointed Liverpool performance I have seen this season, but they got away with it. It will be interesting to see what Arne Slot says in his post-match interviews, because he is usually very honest about how well his team have played.”

A nervy but deserved win for Liverpool

Liverpool certainly had to live on their nerves tonight, even more so than in other one-goal wins in recent weeks, and we ended up being grateful to Caoimhin Kelleher for a couple of excellent saves in the second half.

It’s also fair to say that Leipzig could’ve got something out of the game had they shown more composure in the final third, but overall it’d be harsh to say that the Reds were lucky to get three points.

Slot’s team dominated the xG count (2.38 to 0.76) and had more shots (17 to 13) and possession (57%-43%) than the home side (Sofascore), so on the balance of play there were good value for the final result.

As much as we’d like to see Liverpool putting matches to bed and allowing us to enjoy the final few minutes of games rather than watching through our fingers, we’ll take the wins any way that they come. Bring on Arsenal at the weekend!