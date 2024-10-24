(Video) Slot spotted fraternising with Liverpool summer transfer target

Pictures courtesy of LFCTV Go

Arne Slot is enjoying life at Liverpool so far and whilst no doubt delighted with the squad he has at his disposal, the Dutchman is still likely thinking how he may be able to strengthen his side.

This is of course nothing unusual, nor is it that we have been linked with many players in the past – one our head coach knows very well.

After the full-time whistle blew against RB Leipzig, cameras captured the Dutchman in deep conversation with Lutsharel Geertruida – something of interest for two reasons.

Not only is the 24-year-old a former transfer target for the Reds but he and our boss worked together at Feyenoord before both departing the Eredivisie side this summer.

Lutsharel Geertruida captained Feyenoord under Arne Slot

With it being reported that the Dutch defender was our ‘number one’ transfer target at stages last summer, it would be interesting to know if the pair ever discussed a move to Anfield.

Dirk Kuyt even gave the German side’s No.3 the seal of approval for a summer switch but it clearly wasn’t to be, instead, two former allies only had time for a quick on-field chat as their reunion.

It shows a clear level of respect between the duo, something that was forged in De Kuip and looks to remain whilst away from their former home.

This illustrates what former players think of the 46-year-old and suggests we may well not have heard the last of one of his most talented former players.

You can watch the footage of Slot and Geertruida (from 1:42:31) via LFCTV Go:

