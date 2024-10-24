What Arne Slot said to Trent Alexander-Arnold behind closed doors should have Liverpool fans excited

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot is enjoying a brilliant start to his career at Liverpool and that is as much down to the players as it is him, with Trent Alexander-Arnold revealing what his new boss first said to him.

Speaking with Sky Sports about competing with Manchester City and Arsenal this season, the 26-year-old said: “As soon as [Slot] first came in, my first chats and that with the manager was, ‘yeah, we wanna win things.'”

This shows a clear desire from both parties to add more honours to the club’s illustrious history and to keep updating our famed ‘Champions Wall’, as often as possible.

This also doesn’t sound like something a man who is plotting an exit from Anfield would say either and we are all hoping that the reported interest from Real Madrid won’t lure him away from Merseyside.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Trent Alexander-Arnold may be currently injured

This is good in the long term but in the short term we may be experiencing some issues with our academy graduate, as he has been reported to currently be nursing a ‘muscle issue’ since playing for England.

This will add a headache for our head coach who will want to balance delivering on this plot to win trophies this season, whilst protecting the fitness of some of his most important players.

Let’s hope that we can get through a tough run of fixtures with a healthy squad and maintain our position as top of the Premier League and perfect in the Champions League.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Slot via @SkySportsPL on X:

"It doesn't bother me" 🤷‍♂️ Trent Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool not being grouped at the same level as Man City and Arsenal at the start of the season 🔴 pic.twitter.com/FedIC0Ehjc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence