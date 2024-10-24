(Video) Mac Allister and Szoboszlai nearly single-handedly scored amazing team goal in UCL

Pictures courtesy of LFCTV Go

Liverpool enjoyed yet another victory under Arne Slot but we came close to adding a cherry on top of an already brilliant performance, had one moment from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister ended up in the back of the net.

As the Reds patiently carried the ball from defence to attack in the 70th minute of the match, Cody Gakpo found the feet of his Argentine teammate.

Our No.10 and the captain of Hungary then completed four successive passes, before the World Cup winner unleashed an audacious attempt at Peter Gulacsi goal which thundered off his crossbar.

It wasn’t just the number of passes between our two midfielders but the skill in which the completed them with that will certainly have caught the eye.

Alexis Mac Allister has been crucial for the Reds this season

In a game where he was first very hard done to with a yellow card for diving and then received an almighty wallop to a sensitive area of his body, the former Brighton man still managed to be a key cog in our side.

Receiving a rating of 7.1 on SofaScore shows the impact that the 25-year-old had and he was a very important player after being rested from the start against Chelsea, meaning he should now have the fitness to play against Arsenal this weekend.

If our head coach keeps finding a way to win then we could be in for quite a campaign, with every player having an important role to play in that process.

You can watch the moment between Szoboszlai and Mac Allister (from 1:15:50) via LFCTV Go:

