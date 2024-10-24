Ian Wright glows with praise for Liverpool’s ‘supernova’ that has shot to stardom

Pictures courtesy of The Overlap

Liverpool have had a great start to the season and perhaps one of the biggest reasons for this is that we haven’t had a standout star, though Ian Wright couldn’t help but praise one man.

Speaking on ‘Stick to Football’, the former Arsenal striker said: “Curtis Jones is, all of a sudden, he’s gone supernova.”

This is of course off the back of a player of the match performance against Chelsea where he scored the winning goal and impressed many with his all-round performance.

Our No.17 seemed to be rested against RB Leipzig, though we’ll have to wait and see whether he’s given a chance to shine again when we travel to London this weekend to face Arsenal.

Curtis Jones has enjoyed the best week of his career

Hearing praise like this for our academy graduate is great though as it shows how balanced we are as a team, with so many different players already having their time to shine.

With the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai too, Arne Slot has turned an area of the pitch where we had looked to strengthen – into a position where many have thrived.

Let’s hope this can continue and that everyone pulls their weight to help maintain our position as the best team in the Premier League.

If people want to criticise us for having an easy run of fixtures, it’s about to get much more difficult so we can only keep winning and keep proving the doubters wrong.

You can watch Wright’s comments on Jones (from 28:45) via The Overlap on YouTube:

