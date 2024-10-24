Konate’s Instagram comments after Szoboszlai’s Leipzig welcome will have fans howling

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Not only because Jurgen Klopp has announced his new job but the link between Liverpool and Leipzig is vast and two examples of this are Ibou Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Following the Reds recording a 1-0 victory in Germany, our No.8 was awarded a red bull as a thank you for his three seasons at the club and they shared images of his return on their Instagram page.

This was all nice enough to witness and showcases the respect that the Bundesliga side clearly have for their former player but our No.5 managed to steal the moment.

Simply commenting ‘…’, you could see that the Frenchman felt a little left out because his four years at the Red Bull Arena were not marked with the same level of sentiment.

Dominik Szoboszlai spent three years at Leipzig

It seems clear then that that fonder memories have been left within the city in Saxony by the captain of Hungary, rather than his now Anfield teammate.

Winning two DFB-Pokals during his time there was enough to endear him to the fans and it’s always great when our players are loved by those they used to represent, perhaps explaining why he was so relaxed back in his old stadium.

It’s likely a rather tongue-in-cheek comment that was left by our centre-back but one that he’s probably within his rights to make too!

Maybe next time he’ll be honoured but we can all at least agree that both men are very much loved on Merseyside.

