(Video) Carragher marvels at beating Gerrard and Salah in ‘unbelievable’ stat

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sport

Liverpool have had some amazing players in our history and that means that whenever a stat comes to light that contains Steven Gerrard and Mo Salah, you know it’s a good one and that has been the case once again -this time featuring Jamie Carragher.

Working for CBS, there was a new statistic shared on screen that was posted by @LFC on X:

Mo moves up to third in our all-time list of European Cup appearance holders 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/0U1uVpcrvn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 23, 2024

There was no surprise then that the Scouser in the studio loved it when he was shown this and said: “Look at that, I mean that is pretty unbelievable isn’t it.”

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Jamie Carragher played a club-record 91 UCL games for Liverpool

It was a rather tongue-in-cheek celebration from our former vice captain but he was rightly proud of a monumental achievement that deserves recognition.

If you think of the players and teams that have come before and since the Bootle-born defender was in his prime, to be top of this list is amazing.

With people like Rafa Benitez claiming that Gerrard was the best he ever coached and our former captain publicly praising our Eyptian King too – perhaps more credit should be given to our record holder.

Given his public persona now, it’s easy to forget how important the academy graduate was for so long at Anfield and his consistency is illustrated by making 737 appearances – the second highest tally of any player in our history.

Time will perhaps treat the 46-year-old kinder than what we see now but this statistic can provide us all a reminder of his talents.

You can watch Carragher’s reaction to beating Gerrard and Salah via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

The most underrated football player of all time… According to @carra23 😅 pic.twitter.com/jxbaXIzIGj — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 23, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence