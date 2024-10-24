Liverpool handed Diogo Jota injury update ahead of Arsenal showdown

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool will almost certainly have to do without Diogo Jota for the huge Premier League showdown against Arsenal on Sunday.

The 27-year-old limped out of last weekend’s win over Chelsea with a rib injury, with the Reds nervously awaiting the results of a scan to determine whether it was a fracture or merely a contusion, with the outcome set to provide a timeline as to how many matches he’ll miss.

Jota set to miss Arsenal clash

According to Football Insider, the Anfield medical team has now assessed the issue to determine its severity, but even in the best-case scenario, the Portugal forward is expected to be ruled out for the fixture at the Emirates Stadium this coming weekend.

A contusion (bruising) is likely to keep Jota out for no more than a couple of weeks, which could see him involved before the November international break.

FOLLOW ALL OUR UPDATES ON WHATSAPP HERE

However, a fracture would mean a four-to-six-week layoff which may jeopardise his involvement for all of next month, including Liverpool’s clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League and possibly the following weekend’s domestic tussle at home to Manchester City.

More injury frustration for Jota

Having seen the final three months of last season effectively written off by injury, it must be incredibly frustrating for Jota to be sidelined once more, especially if it turns out that he has fractured his ribs in the tussle with Tosin Adarabioyo on Sunday.

Arsenal will also be relieved that Liverpool’s number 20 won’t be involved at the weekend given his record of eight goals against Mikel Arteta’s side, five of which have come at the Emirates (Transfermarkt).

Thankfully for Arne Slot, Darwin Nunez has stepped up impressively in the 27-year-old’s absence, following up a lively performance against Chelsea with the winning goal in our victory over RB Leipzig last night.

Fingers crossed that Jota’s injury is on the minor end of the scale and that we’ll have him back in action within a couple of weeks.