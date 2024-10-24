Liverpool could let ‘unbelievable’ gem leave Anfield in January after just three games – report

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool could consider ruthlessly dispatching one player on loan in Janauary after only a few weeks on Merseyside.

Federico Chiesa arrived from Juventus at the tail end of the summer transfer window but has been dogged by injury problems since joining the Reds, making just three senior appearances so far, with two of those coming as a substitute (Transfermarkt).

Arne Slot said in recent days that he’s unsure when the 26-year-old will be able to return to action and that it’s been ‘difficult’ for the Italy forward to reach the same intensity levels as the rest of the squad (The Athletic).

Liverpool considering January loan exit for Chiesa

On Wednesday, Calciomercato published a bombshell report claiming that Chiesa – who’s had ‘only problems’ since coming to Liverpool – could potentially be loaned out by the Merseysiders in January, with AC Milan, Inter and Roma all touted as potential destinations to offer him a swift return to Serie A for the second half of the season.

Although Anfield chiefs want to be patient with the Italian after signing him merely two months ago, it’s reported that a ‘change of plan’ is gaining increasing traction if it’d allow him to receive more regular game-time.

Chiesa deserves time and patience to prove himself

As frustrating a start as Chiesa has had at Liverpool, it seems far too premature to seriously consider dispatching him on loan this winter.

Hailed by Reds under-21 coach Barry Lewtas for his ‘unbelievable‘ professionalism, the 26-year-old hasn’t been helped by the lack of a pre-season at Juventus after he was frozen out by the Bianconeri prior to his summer transfer.

Even when fit, the Italian would be regarded as backup for Mo Salah on the right flank rather than an automatic starter, but the ever-present fear of the squad being decimated by injuries elsewhere would make it a foolhardy move to let our number 14 depart this soon.

Perhaps if he’s still plagued by injury problems in a couple of months’ time and hasn’t had any real opportunity to prove his worth at Liverpool, a loan exit could be legitimately considered then, but for now Chiesa deserves to be shown patience. We remain confident that his opportunity will come and that he has the skill set to seize it.