“I don’t want it” – Neville, Keane and Scholes disagree with predictions for Arsenal v Liverpool

Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes each had differing predictions for Liverpool’s Premier League showdown against Arsenal on Sunday.

In an illustration of how any outcome seems plausible at the Emirates Stadium, the ex-Manchester United trio have each gone a different way with their forecasts for the top-of-the-table tussle in north London at the weekend.

Neville, Keane and Scholes predict Arsenal v Liverpool

The pundits were giving their predictions on the latest episode of Stick to Football, with Keane expecting the spoils to be shared as he said: “Arsenal have got a goal in them. Robertson or Trent will give a goal up. If Saka’s fit, Arsenal will get a result. 1-1; everyone’s happy.”

Neville is praying for goals on Sunday and has gone for a home win, stating: “This is the big one, the emotional one! I’m not having a 0-0. I don’t want it. I can’t watch a 0-0 on a Sunday. 1-1 or 2-2 is alright but I hate 0-0. I need a winner or goals… I’ll tell you what, I’ll go Arsenal 2-1.”

Keeping his silence as his two former teammates had their shouts, Scholes provided the final twist by succinctly stating “I fancy Liverpool”, a sentiment that Jill Scott shared.

A difficult game to call

Arsenal and Liverpool met three times last season, with a different outcome on each occasion – their Premier League showdowns saw a draw at Anfield and a home win at the Emirates, with those results sandwiching an away victory for the Reds in the FA Cup, all in the space of six weeks.

Both teams go into the game off the back of hard-fought 1-0 wins in the Champions League, and both sides have a few injury issues with which to contend, so Keane’s verdict of a draw could be a widely-held opinion among neutral observers.

Given that the Gunners are at home and already trail Arne Slot’s side by four points, a share of the spoils would be regarded as a better outcome for the visitors than their opponents.

However, if Liverpool could record a first league win over Arsenal since March 2022 this weekend, it’d send out a serious statement of intent for the title race. They’re good enough to do it, if they can hit the performance levels that we know are within their capabilities.