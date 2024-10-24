(Video) Rio Ngumoha helps himself to classy assist in scene-stealing display for England U17s

Image via @_TheNextWave_ on X

Rio Ngumoha added to his burgeoning reputation with an assist for England under-17s as they beat their Malta counterparts 4-0 on Wednesday in the European qualifiers for that age group.

The 16-year-old was missed by Liverpool’s under-19s yesterday as they fell to a 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig in the UEFA Youth League, as he was instead excelling for his country.

The Reds youngster started for Neil Ryan’s side and helped to set up the opening goal for Chizzy Ezenwata in the 12th minute, skipping past two Maltese players and getting to the byline. The move was halted there but the ball broke for Landon Emenalo to tee up the finish for his Chelsea teammate.

Ngumoha claimed the assist as England doubled their lead shortly after half-time, keeping his opponent guessing before sending in a delightful cross towards Ezenwata, who scored with an instinctive finish.

Chizzy Ezenwata with the Brace assist by rio ngumoha 2-0#EUROU17 pic.twitter.com/D0r3QoMmX5 — Deggio Youth (@OnlyG24302) October 24, 2024

At one stage during the first half, the Liverpool youngster also produced a fantastic piece of skill as he dragged the Malta right-back out wide before bamboozling him with a stepover and a quick burst beyond him and then charging into the penalty area.

Rio Ngumoha heating up vs 🇲🇹U17 this morning https://t.co/gqelfSm5Ql pic.twitter.com/GKMDY9RF9N — The Next Wave (@_TheNextWave_) October 24, 2024

Even allowing for the limitations of England’s opposition, it was a scene-stealing performance which illustrated just why Liverpool were so keen to sign Ngumoha from Chelsea’s academy over the summer.

The transfer was finally formalised last month after the rigorous Premier League registration process was completed, and Anfield chiefs will feel that the administrative red tape was well worth it in order to secure his signature.

He’s yet to feature at under-21 level for the Reds, so a senior debut will likely be another bit away just yet, but that seems a matter of when rather than if, provided that he doesn’t succumb to any cruel misfortune such as a long-term injury.

Ngumoha already had a reputation as one of the UK’s most promising young footballers – now there are European audiences waking up to the realisation of his vast talent!