(Video) What Darwin Nunez did after scoring Liverpool’s winner showed a real touch of class

Image via @Trentt_66 on X

Darwin Nunez showed a real touch of class in the immediate aftermath of scoring Liverpool’s winning goal against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

The Uruguayan was on hand to finish to the net from close range in the 27th minute, turning the ball home after it was headed down into his path by Mo Salah, who’d been on the end of a delightful cross from Kostas Tsimikas.

It was only the 25-year-old’s second goal of the season, but it was enough to preserve the Reds’ 100% record in the Champions League and make it six wins in as many away matches so far this term.

In the celebrations for Nunez’s goal, Virgil van Dijk approached Liverpool’s number 9 and gave him a congratulatory pat on the cheek.

However, the Uruguay marksman insisted that the credit should go to Salah for the assist, as he immediately pointed in the direction of the Egypt winger, a humble gesture which earned further appreciation from the Reds captain.

A classy gesture from Nunez

Having endured a largely frustrating time in front of goal so far this season, Nunez could’ve been forgiven for tearing off on his own and milking the moment. Instead, he showed real class by immediately acknowledging Salah’s role in directing the ball into his path for a simple finish.

While some naysayers might dismiss it as a mere tap-in, the 25-year-old still needed to anticipate that the ball might come to him and get himself into a position from which he could apply the finishing touch, which he duly did.

The Uruguayan has shown in the past that he’s a true team player by fervently celebrating goals from the substitutes’ bench, putting aside any personal disappointment by displaying a genuine delight in watching his teammates take the acclaim on the pitch.

Let’s hope that Nunez has many more opportunities to celebrate goals of his own in the coming weeks and months – Diogo Jota’s injury will afford him a few chances to do just that in our upcoming fixtures!

You can check out the video of Nunez giving credit to Salah below, taken from TNT Sports’ match coverage and shared via @Trentt_66 on X: