‘Liverpool’s squad is…’ Scholes makes LFC statement that left Ian Wright gobsmacked

Liverpool have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season but many are still unsure whether we’re great or our fixtures have been easy and Paul Scholes shared his opinion on our side.

Speaking on ‘Stick to Football’, the former Manchester United midfielder said: “I think Liverpool’s squad is better than Arsenal’s.

“I think Guardiola will be more worried about Liverpool than he is Arsenal at the moment.”

Ian Wright seemed shocked by this statement and asked his co-host to repeat the statement because of his disbelief.

We’ll be biased, as the former Arsenal striker will too, but this weekend will act as a real barometer as to where we can expect Arne Slot’s side to be fighting in the Premier League for this campaign.

Arne Slot’s side have been brilliant this season

With the main host Gary Neville backing the Gunners to beat us this weekend, it seems that many are still not convinced that we are a side to fear this season.

It’s hard to know what more our new head coach has to do, other than beat Nottingham Forest, to prove that we are the real deal.

Maintaining this role of the under dogs who punch above our weight may actually benefit us in the long run though, yet a win at the Emirates Stadium may well shift the perception of our team.

You can watch Scholes’s comments on Liverpool (from 29:23) via The Overlap on YouTube:

