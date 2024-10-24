‘Pleasing to see’ – Slot says Darwin Nunez did exactly what LFC coach ‘asked’ of him v Leipzig

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Arne Slot went public with the brief that he set Darwin Nunez in Liverpool’s Champions League clash against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, and the Uruguayan duly came good on the wishes of his boss.

Prior to the match in Germany, the Reds’ head coach told TNT Sports that he wanted to see the 25-year-old ‘scoring’, with our number 9 having found the net only once this season coming into the fixture.

He doubled his tally for the campaign with the only goal against Marco Rose’s side to make it three wins out of three for LFC in Europe, applying the finishing touch from Mo Salah’s downward header in the 27th minute.

Slot: Nunez did what I ‘asked’

Speaking to the media after the game, Slot referred back to his pre-match request of Nunez and voiced his delight with the Uruguay forward’s overall performance.

The Liverpool boss said (via Liverpool Echo): “It’s good and pleasing to see Darwin did a very good job today. I asked for a goal from him before the game and he gave us one. In the lead up to the goal Cody Gakpo was also important with Mo again with an assist. It’s a team goal.”

Hopefully the goals might now flow for Nunez

Nunez looked lively when he replaced the injured Diogo Jota against Chelsea last Sunday, although that performance was nonetheless missing a goal or two to embellish it.

The 25-year-old’s work rate has never been an issue at Liverpool, but a striker’s main currency is goals, and he’d been lacking in that regard this season until last night. As it is, he’ll still be looking for an improvement on a scoring rate of one for every 220 minutes on the pitch (Transfermarkt).

However, the Uruguayan was unlucky not to find the net a second time before the interval, being thwarted by a splendid save from Peter Gulacsi, who gave a very assured display against his former club. The Reds’ number 9 should also have had a penalty when fouled by Willi Orban, who somehow got away with upending him in the box despite a VAR check.

Jota’s injury absence will give Nunez his first opportunity for a succession of starts under Slot. His goal and overall performance last night would suggest that the ex-Benfica marksman is determined to make the most of it.