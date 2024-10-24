James Pearce shares worrying Trent Alexander-Arnold update coming out of Liverpool this morning

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool is under scrutiny and many supporters are awaiting any concrete update on his future, something James Pearce has just provided.

Writing for The Athletic, he stated: “Alexander-Arnold has been playing with some discomfort since returning from England duty with a muscle issue but keeps on putting himself out there.”

Missing just 24 minutes of our last two matches shows that there hasn’t been much room for rest for the Scouser, if he is indeed nursing an issue at the moment.

This may well be down to Conor Bradley’s absence from the team too, as well as Arne Slot possibly not having full faith in Joe Gomez’s ability to play there.

However, if the issue isn’t big enough to stop our vice-captain being part of a winning side – then many may suggest that playing him is certainly acceptable.

Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up his ‘muscle issue’ with England

With Lee Carsley giving our No.66 two starts in the latest break, it’s unknown at which point he picked this problem up but again it didn’t seem to be too pressing of an issue then either.

The 26-year-old received criticism for poor defending during his time with the Three Lions by Roy Keane, with the former Manchester United man continuing this after our victory over Enzo Maresca’s side.

Let’s hope that Alexander-Arnold can come back from this criticism with a big performance at the Emirates Stadium and help us maintain a position at the top of the Premier League.

An injury for the right back would be terrible news so we will need to place our trust in the head coach to manage this situation effectively.

