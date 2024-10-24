Liverpool eyeing tough-tackling Champions League gem as Real Madrid step up Trent offensive

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

While Liverpool will undoutedly be striving to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield for the long-term, it’s reported that the Reds are looking towards right-back successors if our current vice-captain is ultimately lured to Real Madrid.

The Champions League holders are lurking all the time as they seek to pounce upon the uncertainty over the 26-year-old’s future now that he’s just eight months out from the end of his contract on Merseyside, with no sign yet as to a renewal.

Liverpool eyeing potential replacements for Trent

According to CaughtOffside, Los Blancos have already spoken to the England international’s ‘close circle’ and are planning to offer him a lucrative five-year contract worth in the region of £14m-£15m annually.

Trent is understood to be pleased with the length of terms that Real Madrid are proposing, and the same report states that Liverpool are looking towards potential right-back replacements, one of whom is Monaco defender Vanderson.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong and Michael Kayode of Fiorentina are also reportedly on the Reds’ shortlist.

Would Vanderson be a suitable Trent replacement?

Frimpong’s exploits in Germany have garnered attention across Europe, although Vanderson seems like an intriguing alternative to consider.

The 23-year-old has a goal and three assists from nine matches so far this season, setting up both of Monaco’s goals in their surprise win over Barcelona last month to commence their Champions League campaign (Transfermarkt).

A scout report by Total Football Analysis describes him as a right-back who likes to get forward and whip in crosses, as well as winning back possession high up the pitch with an intense press.

As per FBref, the Brazilian excels across a number of attributes, particularly in terms of regaining possession. His match averages of 3.43 tackles and two interceptions place him the top 2% and top 3% for those respective metrics across Europe’s five main leagues over the past year.

Vanderson certainly appears to be an exciting right-back who’s also assured defensively, although he’d still have an enormous job on his hands trying to emulate Trent’s impact at Liverpool if our vice-captain is lured to Madrid. Nor should it be forgotten that Conor Bradley is already in situ at Anfield and has proven more than capable of excelling for the Reds.

The Monaco gem could be worth considering if our number 66 does leave, but hopefully there won’t be any need for Richard Hughes to pursue him urgently.