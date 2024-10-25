‘It’s not short-term’ – Arne Slot delivers worrying Alisson Becker fitness update

Liverpool fans will be well aware that we are currently without the services of Alisson Becker and are all hoping for a speedy return but that doesn’t seem to be on the agenda at the moment.

Speaking in his press conference before the match with Arsenal, Arne Slot delivered an update on our No.1: “He’s progressing well, like we expect, but it’s not a short-term recovery.

“It’s always difficult to judge him. I think the best way to judge an injury is in the end of an injury, the end phase of his rehab, and he’s not there yet.

“I can’t tell you how much longer he will be out, but don’t expect him to be in against Brighton in the cup or next week.”

This seems to suggest that it’s quite an open ended injury concern for the Brazilian and thus we’re likely to be seeing a lot more of Caoimhin Kelleher guarding our goal.

Time for Caoimhin Kelleher to shine (once again)

That’s the cut throat nature of sport, one opportunity being ended for one man means that another can thrive and that is certainly what the Irishman has been doing already.

With Steve McManaman stating that it would be ‘disrespectful’ for our No.62 to be called a second-choice stopper, his stock is certainly raising within the game.

This could well mean that this is the final season the 25-year-old spends at Anfield, before Giorgi Mamardashvili comes to compete with those already there.

If the academy graduate continues to pull off some of the remarkable saves we’ve seen him make in recent weeks, then he’s going to leave some big shoes (and gloves) to replace.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alisson via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

