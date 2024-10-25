Liverpool appear to ban specific question at press conference which will intrigue fans

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool FC

Liverpool are entering a key game in the season and so it seems every effort has been made to keep the focus on the football, including not allowing some questions for Arne Slot.

As the live stream begun for the head coach we could hear a reporter jokingly asking about the manager’s contract and whether he would be renewing his deal, something that was laughed off before fitness issues were then addressed.

Seeing as there wasn’t a single question asked about the contracts for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah in this latest meeting with the press, it seems impossible none of them would have wanted an update.

So, reading between the lines, it would appear that we’ve asked for no questions to be asked about this topic and as intriguing as this may be – it’s not clear what this would actually mean.

Liverpool don’t want contract questions at press conferences

Seeing as nearly every other press conference has seen this being addressed, we can’t say that the Dutchman hasn’t told us as much as he can at this point.

This is likely a club decision so that the same criticisms aren’t sent their way for not sorting these deals sooner, thus reducing the number of headlines.

Or, if we try and remain positive, it could be because there’s some good news around the corner and this will ensure we don’t find out before they want us to.

Whatever the reason, there must be one, and let’s wait to find out what it may be!

You can watch Slot joking about his contract via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

