Arne Slot delivers crushing triple injury update as Liverpool prepare for Arsenal crunch match

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool FC

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to lock horns this weekend in what will be a big meeting at the top of the league and Arne Slot will be wanting his squad to be firing on all cylinders in order to do so but that may not be the case.

Speaking in his press conference before our match with the Gunners, the 46-year-old said: “I think they feel good but not when it comes to playing at the weekend.

“Federico might train with us today or tomorrow but Diogo definitely not and Conor Bradley will be… let’s see if he can be with us tomorrow.”

It’s not great news when it comes to three players who some may have hoped were able to help the cause at the Emirates Stadium, in what is sure to be a big match.

The biggest wish would have Diogo Jota being back in the matchday squad but he seems the least likely to be back, meaning his injury is worse than some of his teammates.

This does confirm reports that have been circling this week too that an immediate return would not be possible for our No.20.

The return of Federico Chiesa could then be more helpful, as we are now a little short at the top of the pitch in a position that should actually be well stocked.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Federico Chiesa’s return could be important for Liverpool

Despite some stories suggesting the Italian could leave the club in January, this small injury problem shows how much we need all of our attacking players available.

Joe Gomez’s minutes in the last couple of matches means that we haven’t missed Conor Bradley too much yet and so there’s less need to rush his return to action.

That could all mean then that there’s no returning players for our trip to London and with a tough Champions League game in the legs of those who are fit, we’re getting to a tough part of the season.

It means that we should expect a similar team to what we saw in our previous games this week and so let’s hope it produces similar results!

You can watch Slot’s comments on Chiesa, Jota and Bradley via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence