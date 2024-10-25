Sky Sports: Huge update coming out this afternoon ahead of Liverpool v Arsenal

(Photos by Warren Little & Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta may have to prepare his Arsenal side for Liverpool’s league visit without three stars owing to injury struggles.

The upcoming clash has a significant degree of pressure attached given that the Reds could go seven points clear of their title rivals with a win on Sunday.

Arip to the Emirates Stadium is far from a trifling matter for Arne Slot’s in-form outfit. Nonetheless, a near-flawless start to the 2024/25 campaign (with a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest the only blemish) will give the visitors every confidence of extending their lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal hit with triple injury blow ahead of Liverpool game

It will come as hugely disappointing for Mikel Arteta and Co. should Arsenal be without the talents of Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrient Timber.

The absence of the latter pair of talents was expected, particularly in light of the Italian national’s knee injury (from an awkward fall during a Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk).

Now Sky Sports report on X (formerly Twitter) that the trio were missing from training ahead of Liverpool’s visit on Sunday.

Reports coming out of Italy (as relayed by CaughtOffside) have confirmed that the issue affecting the 22-year-old defender isn’t as serious as first feared.

That said, a return for the weekend’s fixture would be beyond the realms of reality for the Gunners.

Timber is, perhaps, a potential option, despite being left out of the Netherlands’ squad during the international break and Arsenal’s latest entry in Europe.

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta, it seems Bukayo Saka’s hamstring injury has proven prohibitive to his potential involvement in an upcoming title clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool injury news: Five stars out of action

Alisson Becker

Injury: Hamstring

Our Brazilian No.1 is 100% certain to miss out on Liverpool’s trip to north London this weekend owing to his long-term injury.

“He’s progressing well. Like we expect, but it’s not a short-term recovery,” Arne Slot told reporters.

“It’s always difficult to judge him. I think the best way to judge an injury is in the end of an injury, the end phase of his rehab, and he’s not there yet.

“I can’t tell you how much longer he will be out, but don’t expect him to be in against Brighton in the cup or next week.”

Harvey Elliott

Injury: Fractured foot

There was some optimism that the England youth international would be back in training ahead of our prior meeting with Chelsea.

A November comeback on the pitch remains the likeliest outcome for the 21-year-old at this stage.

Diogo Jota

Injury: Upper body bruising

The Portuguese international went through the wars during our 2-1 win over Enzo Maresca’s Blues last weekend.

It has since been confirmed that the former Wolves hitman won’t play a part against Arsenal on Sunday. This should mean Darwin Nunez retains his spot in the starting lineup.

Federico Chiesa

Injury: Fitness issue

Arne Slot confirmed there was a chance for Federico Chiesa to train on Friday, which may open an opportunity for minutes on Sunday.

Conor Bradley

Injury: Fitness issue

The Northern Ireland international could return to team training on Saturday.