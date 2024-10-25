Gone in 2025: Paul Joyce confirms devastating Liverpool exit news

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Dave Fallows is now set to leave Liverpool Football Club ‘by the end of the year’.

The Reds decision-maker first joined the club in 2012 alongside fellow former Manchester City employee (and now chief scout) Barry Hunter.

The 64-year-old is credited with having played a key role in helping bring talismanic Egyptian forward Mo Salah to the club back in 2017 in a £34.3m deal. Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, likewise, should be included as shining examples of the club’s recruitment policy.

“The scouting department was really behind me, and wanted to do it even earlier so that nobody could jump in!” Jurgen Klopp said back in 2020.

“We were sure he can help us. Michael Edwards, Dave Fallows and Barry [Hunter], they were really in my ear and were on it: ‘Come on, come on, Mo Salah, he’s the solution!’”

Dave Fallows will leave Liverpool

Paul Joyce confirmed the news in question on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon.

The Liverpool executive, who currently holds the position of director of scouting and recruitment, is now set to depart after having spent over a decade at the club.

“I have been very privileged to work for this incredible football club,” the Englishman was quoted by the club’s website.

“The fantastic people here starting with the supporters make it so special – to have had the opportunity to work with so many talented players and colleagues past and present who are now friends is something I am very grateful for.”

It’s understood that Fallows has already played a part in helping with the transition process behind the scenes.

What to make of Dave Fallows’ Liverpool exit?

After having spent over a decade at Anfield, we can most certainly understand the desire to step away ahead of a potential new challenge.

Though different pressures come with the manager’s role, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Jurgen Klopp reached his limit after nine years in the role.

Michael Edwards, now CEO of Football, initially left in 2021. He handed the torch over to Julian Ward after a 10-year spell at L4.

Working for Liverpool – especially in a position of significant responsibility – is a rewarding but draining experience. In that sense, Fallows deserves a lot of credit for spending 12 years in his role.