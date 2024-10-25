Ibou Konate produces wonderful gesture for Liverpool fans in Leipzig

Pictures courtesy of @LFC

Ibou Konate has enjoyed a great season so far for the Reds and that has resulted in us having one of the best defences both domestically and in Europe, though that’s not the end of his talents.

Following our victory over RB Leipzig, our No.5 was captured throwing shirts into the crowd after the full-time whistle and it brought as broad of a smile to fans as it did our defender.

It also helped showcase the playful side of the Frenchman, something which was also shared on social media when he left a scathing comment on the Bundesliga side’s Instagram page.

This is all just more reasons to love a man who has been a really important cog in a well oiled machine so far in this brilliant campaign.

Ibou Konate has been rock solid for Liverpool this season

The 25-year-old’s club performances saw him rewarded with wearing the captain’s armband for the first time during the most recent international break and that’s a real indication as to where his career currently stands.

Let’s hope he can keep this brilliant run going and, alongside the impervious Virgil van Dijk, maintain our standing as one of the sturdiest defences in European football.

Arne Slot must be delighted with what he’s seeing at the heart of our defence and long may the form and fitness last of two very important players in our squad.

You can view Konate giving out Liverpool shirts via @LFC on X:

Inside is LIVE 📽️ Get the best view of our #UCL visit to Leipzig 🇩🇪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 24, 2024

