Kostas Tsimikas has Trent in tears after brilliant Nottingham Forest joke

Kostas Tsimikas is not only a great footballer but it’s clear from the brief glimpses we get that he’s also a huge personality and this is something Trent Alexander-Arnold experienced first hand.

As the squad enjoyed a trip to ‘Zoo Leipzig’, club cameras captured the trip and one moment of gold came when the lads were pointed towards the hyenas.

The Greek Scouser immediately said: “Aina is the right-back of Nottingham Forest, no?” and the reaction of our vice captain was amazing.

The Scouser creased up and it really gave the feeling of a man who had heard similar jokes for many years yet still found them hilarious.

Kostas Tsimikas is the life and soul of the Liverpool dressing room

Whether it be brief moments like this, or when cameras are present in training and show him joking around with Mo Salah – it’s clear the left back is often the life and soul of the party.

When we see moments like his head-on-the-line tackle against West Ham too, it’s obvious that the 28-year-old can combine hard work and a light-hearted joke.

Players like this are crucial within Arne Slot’s dressing room and with him handing our No.21 more opportunities than he may have experienced in the past, it’s clear that he can do both sides very well.

If we want to achieve all our goals this season, then little moments like this will only make the dressing stronger.

You can watch Tsimikas’s joke (from 0:46) via @LFC on X:

A trip to the zoo before our win in Leipzig 🦁 pic.twitter.com/40LH8LN5Sf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 24, 2024

