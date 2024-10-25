Sky Sports presenter destroys Roy Keane over ‘lazy’ Trent Alexander-Arnold claim

(Photos by Carl Recine & Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Roy Keane and his fellow Manchester-based colleagues should know better than to fling ill-informed critique at Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 26-year-old – whose current terms expire in the summer of 2025 – and his defensive capabilities continue to be heavily scrutinised.

That’s despite the Merseysiders sitting at the top of the table with the best defensive record in the Premier League.

There’s an argument to be made that they shouldn’t have conceded more than a single goal this term.

Roy Keane is wrong about Trent Alexander-Arnold

The “Trent Alexander-Arnold can’t defend” line being pumped out by certain ex-Manchester United stars is already more than a little boring. More to the point, it’s utterly disingenuous given that statistical evidence would point us in a completely different direction.

“With 10 minutes to go [against Chelsea] you’re 2-1 up and you take him off – that’s a great message. Yeah, we really trust you defensively,” Roy Keane spoke on The Overlap’s Stick to Football.

Might that be down to the fact our talismanic right-back has been nursing some discomfort since his return from the international break? To be fair to the Irishman, he probably wasn’t aware of that fact. We’ll give the 53-year-old a free pass there.

Sky Sports presenter Dougie Critchley’s latest tweet on the matter on X (formerly Twitter), however, goes to show that Keane hasn’t bothered to do any research to inform his point of view.

14 tackles, a tally topped only by Moises Caicedo and Antonee Robinson in the Premier League. A 64% tackle success rate, better than Gabriel and Calafiori. The Trent Alexander-Arnold can't defend narrative is just lazy at this point. pic.twitter.com/6V0BfOsAJ8 — Dougie Critchley (@DougieCritchley) October 25, 2024

Our view on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract

Competing reports suggest we have a long way to go before getting a definitive answer on our vice-captain’s contract situation.

For a player motivated at least in part by the prospect of silverware, you’d have to hope that Arne Slot’s magnificent start to life in the Anfield hot seat has given Trent Alexander-Arnold food for thought.

The Dutchman would have secured a 100% start after 12 games but for one evident blip against Nottingham Forest.

Not to suggest a strong start necessarily translates to a treasure trove of trophies however many years down the line. However, it will have surely backed up the head coach’s claim that he’s truly determined to see Liverpool expand their trophy cabinet in the seasons to come.

At this point, it all comes down to money, and we’re talking about a generational fullback who’s redefined the position. It should be a no-brainer for Richard Hughes to loosen the purse-strings.