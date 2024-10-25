Alexander-Arnold shares seven-year plan that was spoiled at Old Trafford this season

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of our most talented players and that’s a major reason as to why so many of us want him to sign a new contract, as well as why he’s one of the most important men in the squad.

Reflecting on a moment from earlier in the campaign, the Scouser shared a story that will bring both a smile and some heartache to our fans.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the academy graduate revealed how his Steven Gerrard-inspired celebration that he pulled off against Manchester United earlier in the campaign was a product of seven years of planning.

The 26-year-old was so desperate for this celebration to be as iconic as when Steven Gerrard performed the same act in 2014, only to have it cruelly taken away from him.

With VAR being at fault for this, it seems the planning will have to go on for whenever the West Derby-born playmaker can replicate a famous moment.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wanted to replicate Steven Gerrard

During the interview he then confirmed that plans were prepared for an Anfield rendition and now we can all wait with baited breath for when this can come to fruition.

Of course, there is one way it won’t be happening and that’s if our man doesn’t sign a new contract and we see him playing for another club next season, at the close of his current deal.

Fingers crossed that’s never the case and that the reported interest from Real Madrid remains firmly within the gossip columns and not a story published on the official club site.

For now, we can all at least hope that when we next face our old rivals in L4, we may get to see this iconic moment unfold in front of our eyes.

You can watch Trent’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

"That celebration was planned for about SEVEN years!" 😅 Trent Alexander-Arnold on his celebration at Old Trafford 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/Hz6aKP5uLn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 25, 2024

