Fabrizio Romano’s evening contract update will have Liverpool intrigued: ‘Up to player side’

(Pictures courtesy of Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel)

Josh Acheampong could be the latest Chelsea youngster to jump ship amid reported interest from Liverpool.

The Merseysiders are thought to be keeping tabs on the 18-year-old right-back. However, the Independent’s ever-reliable Miguel Delaney notes that the player is also of interest to Real Madrid, Tottenham and Newcastle.

The Athletic went a step further in outlining the severity of the issue, reporting that the teenager won’t play a part in senior or academy football until he signs a new contract.

Liverpool-linked Josh Acheampong’s future undecided

Fabrizio Romano’s update on X (formerly Twitter) makes clear that not much progress has been made since.

The Blues remain patient over their young talent’s future, with the player’s family actively involved, but it’s up to the player.

🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea are still giving time to Josh Acheampong to decide on his contract but want solution as soon as possible. Contract proposal remains available on table. Understand Acheampong’s family is active and involved in this negotiation, up to player side. pic.twitter.com/xEAcTbSZjo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2024

It’s worth bearing in mind that Josh Acheampong’s current terms don’t expire until 2026. So, the fact his current outfit is applying this much pressure indicates just how highly they rate him.

Our thoughts on Liverpool’s interest in Josh Acheampong

It won’t have escaped the notice of the fanbase that Trent Alexander-Arnold, much like Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, has yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

We’ve had reassurances that our No.66 is prioritising talks over fresh terms with Liverpool. That said, this saga is only going to prompt more speculation and fanbase anxiety the longer it wages on.

Whilst the club gives off the impression of being quietly confident (at least outwardly so), you’d hope that a contingency plan has been drawn up in case the generational fullback departs this summer.

That’s where a young talent like Acheampong might come in.

Naturally, we have to make clear that the teenager wouldn’t be a like-for-like replacement. Furthermore, we’d expect to see Conor Bradley encouraged to nail down the spot first.

Nonetheless, given that we’re unlikely to see Richard Hughes and Co. snap up a replacement on Trent’s level, it’s logical that they would instead invest in the future.

That might look like a player fitting within the typical 20-25 age bracket. It might also involve an opportunistic transfer for Josh Acheampong.