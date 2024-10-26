BBC pundit reacts to decisive Liverpool transfer decision: ‘Very much a good thing’

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Nedum Onuoha has backed Richard Hughes’s efforts in his opening transfer window at Liverpool.

The Merseysiders completed two deals for Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili (arriving in 2025) but were let down in the eleventh hour over their pursuit of Marin Zubimendi.

That said, it’s understood the Scot is still prioritising the signing of a holding midfielder in the January window. Sources at Football Insider have suggested as much, with the club reportedly intent on signing a new holding midfielder, left-sided centre-back and a playmaker.

Nedum Onuoha says Liverpool made the right decisions this summer

There were some understandable concerns over our business in the summer, particularly given how keen Arne Slot seemed on adding a holding midfielder to his squad.

Fortunately, the Dutchman’s assessment of the talent on offer has been pretty spot on. Ryan Gravenberch, most notably, has thrived in the absence of reinforcements.

On that basis, Nedum Onuoha is justified in applauding Richard Hughes and the recruitment department over favouring continuity.

“When Slot assesses the talent at Liverpool, he’s probably assessed that it’s the most talent he’s ever had in his managerial career,” the former Manchester City star spoke on BBC 5 Live.

“So in terms of things he needs to change, he probably doesn’t feel it’s that much. I think with Richard Hughes coming there as well, sometimes you do want someone who’ll bring in that marquee signing, but it has to be right.

“I say the ability to decide [on] continuation is very much a good thing.”

'They've allowed him to work in stable conditions' 🔴💪 Graham Potter and Nedum Onuoha praise Liverpool's transition under Arne Slot. Listen to Planet Premier League wherever you get your podcasts or if you’re in the UK, listen on @bbcsounds 🎧#BBCFootball #LFC pic.twitter.com/VDQgvDlSHe — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 25, 2024

Will Liverpool strengthen in January?

The current indications are that we won’t see the club sitting still in the January market. That said, it all very much depends, as ever, on what opportunities arise in the winter.

Martin Zubimendi, for instance, remains a seriously tricky situation to navigate. There’s Ryan Gravenberch’s improvement to consider, not to mention the Spaniard’s unclear state of mind.

The Real Sociedad star has yet to put pen to paper on a new contract. Though, strangely, it doesn’t seem like he’s been offered one. An intriguing position for La Real given that they appeared hell-bent on keeping their No.4 out of Liverpool’s clutches.

Elsewhere, there are clear arguments to strengthen amid evident frailties. Perhaps the most obvious question is how Richard Hughes and Co. are looking to mitigate any potential absences from skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Names like Goncalo Inacio and the latest flavour of the month, Loic Bade, have been persistently linked. However, we suspect neither name is at the absolute top of our transfer shortlist.