Growing noise around Liverpool defender leaving Anfield despite agreement with Arne Slot

(Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the name on everyone’s lips at the minute.

The No.66 appears to be back playing his best football under new boss Arne Slot and then there’s also the small matter of him being constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Still, we remain assured that Liverpool are intent on keeping their generational fullback beyond 2025.

Yet, it’s becoming increasingly more challenging to remain optimistic when overseas outfits can begin discussing a pre-contract agreement in 67 days. The clock, as ever, is ticking for the Reds.

Interest is growing in Trent Alexander-Arnold

Paul Robinson hardly assuaged any of the fanbase’s fears by noting the growing noise around the player’s future.

“Trent’s situation, fairly quiet, other than other clubs becoming more interested in him, which from a Liverpool point of view is worrying,” the former England goalkeeper told Football Insider.

“Because the rumours aren’t going away, are they? They’re building up and that’s what I’m hearing as well from my sources.

“All the noises that you hear about Trent at the moment that’s Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and the amount of European giants lining up to sign him.”

For what it’s worth, it’s hardly surprising to hear that Europe’s elite outfits are keeping an eye on the situation.

Ultimately, any top recruitment team worth its salt should be actively monitoring expiring contracts across the globe.

That’s why we’ve seen ongoing reports linking Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies with moves to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Our thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation

The first thing to note is that both Arne Slot and Trent Alexander-Arnold seem aligned on objectives.

There’s a mutual desire to win silverware, as you’d naturally expect from a Liverpool manager and player. Even more importantly, the results, so far, prove intent despite our limited involvement in the summer transfer window.

Whilst we appreciate the Dutchman can’t take all the credit, there has to be at least some acknowledgement of his involvement.

Yes, the promise of riches and renown at Real Madrid is difficult to ignore for any footballer. Yes, our right-back has already won it all at Anfield and may be itching for a new challenge.

But does it feel like an infinitely more exciting challenge at Real Madrid after a change in management on Merseyside? Perhaps Alexander-Arnold already has his fresh start.