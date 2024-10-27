(Video) Adam Lallana receives baffling yellow card against Manchester City

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Adam Lallana may now be playing for Southampton once again but for many his career will forever be synonymous with Liverpool.

Now 36 -years-old, the midfielder is plying his trade at the bottom of the Premier League but will still be fully aware of how picking up any points against Manchester City can benefit both his current team and the Reds.

Unfortunately, the Saints were unable to avoid defeat at the Etihad Stadium but one moment in the game will certainly interest our supporters – involving our former player.

Our old No.20 was trying to take a quick free-kick but Phil Foden prevented him from doing so, leading to the veteran then kicking the ball against the England international.

Instead of what should have been an easy yellow card for the Manchester-born midfielder, it was Lallana who was cautioned in what was a simply baffling moment.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold citing his former teammates as one of the biggest inspirations for his career, it’s clear that he was doing nothing but trying to ensure his team could play the game and instead was the one punished.

Arne Slot won’t be enjoying Man City being helped by referees

Arne Slot has publicly used both Arsenal and the side from Manchester as barometers to how successful our season will be and with today’s game being against the Gunners, we’re about to be given an indication as to how good we are.

This is set to be a crucial part of the season and it would help if the referees weren’t helping Pep Guardiola’s side with laughable yellow cards.

