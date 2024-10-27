Arne Slot’s hilarious reaction to baffling Gravenberch decision sums up English refereeing

Pictures courtesy of Premier League Productions

Arne Slot arrived in England as a calm man but it seems every week watching Premier League referees is infuriating him more and more, with another example coming in his most recent match against Arsenal.

This time it was Anthony Taylor who baffled our new head coach after a decision was given against Ryan Gravenberch for a high foot on Leandro Trossard, which was no higher than his hip.

Cameras captured the Dutchman watch the event unfold and he went from being certain there wasn’t a foul committed, to exasperation when a free kick was awarded to the Gunners.

As much as it makes for brilliant viewing, it really is so annoying that we have to put up with sub standard officiating every single week.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Arne Slot is learning quickly how bad English referees are

We saw against Chelsea a similar response to one moment going against his side and it won’t be long before another wrong decision is given.

The standout moment was Darwin Nunez’s foul in the dying embers against Enzo Maresca’s side and it’s likely that will never be a reaction that can be beaten, in terms of entertainment value.

Sipke Hulshoff was again shown a yellow card on our bench at the Emirates Stadium and it seems that our new coaching team is being repeatedly tested by the performances they’re having to watch.

Let’s hope the composed manner of the former Feyenoord boss can continue though and he sadly has to learn that this is part and parcel of our league, especially whilst Howard Webb is in charge.

You can watch Slot’s reaction courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @n1996391 on X):

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence